Clovis pitching quiets Bullard’s bats in win

Ian Mortensen pitched six shutout innings, struck out two and got the win in a low-scoring, 1-0 victory over Bullard on Tuesday. This is the second game in a row that the Cougars have won by a score of 1-0, leaving offensive production on the team’s mind as they prepare to begin TRAC play.

Noah Beal scored the game’s lone run on a throwing error by the Bullard defense, moving from second to home all in one play after reaching base on a single. That single was one of just three hits for the Cougars, which left the team’s defense with little room to breathe in the field.

Bullard, on the other hand, was able to find the hits, but not the runs. The Knights left at least one runner on in every inning and left eight runners stranded in total.

“It was ugly, no doubt about it, but our pitcher really did a good job, he kept us in the game and gave us a chance,” said Cougars’ head coach Chris Patrick.

Bullard starting pitcher Cirrus Zamora pitched 5.1 innings, struck out six and walked just one. Patrick was complimentary of the Knight’s starter. This was the second time the Cougars had faced Zamora and their second time around was no easier than the first.

“We have got to tip our hat to their pitcher, that’s the second time we faced him, and we weren’t very effective against him either time,” Patrick said.

Bullard’s Niko Rengel was brought in as a relief pitcher in the sixth inning, but he threw just one pitch before leaving the game with what appeared to be a groin-related issue.

Rengel tried to stretch between pitches but seemed uncomfortable after each pitch he threw. He threw just one pitch with a batter in the box before waving for catcher Justin Mankin and his coaches to come out. He walked back to the dugout unassisted but appeared to favor his left leg slightly.

Miles Henderson of Clovis High was brought in to close out the game. One runner reached base on an error with two outs in the seventh, but Henderson struck out the next better to secure the win and be credited with the save.

Mortensen briefly left the game during his third at-bat in the fifth inning. Patrick said Mortensen has been dealing with a lingering tightness when he swings since the fall. The discomfort does not affect Mortensen’s ability to pitch – he threw another inning after leaving his at-bat early – but Patrick replaced him with Trent Avitia for the at-bat.

Mortensen told his coach he could finish the at-bat if needed but he was replaced by Avitia, who would strike out looking.

This was the final game for Clovis High before TRAC play begins, and the team will look at ways of improving its offense as the season progresses.

“We have got to be better offensively… I thought we were taking strides offensively but our last two games we won 1-0 so that makes it tough on our pitching and your defense, you have got to be almost perfect,” Patrick said. “I think we’re going to get it going, it’s just a matter of how soon we can figure it out.”

Clovis’ first TRAC game is scheduled for this Friday against Central on the road. The TRAC home-opener will be against Buchanan on March 17.