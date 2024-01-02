Clovis PD’s ‘Virtual Ride Along’ delayed due to traffic collision

January 2, 2024 – The Clovis Police Department had intended to host a virtual ride-along from 7-9 pm on New Year’s Eve.

However, upon beginning the virtual ride along near a traffic collision occurring on Shaw and Fowler avenues, it was determined that the ride along would be pushed to a later date.

The reasoning behind this delay came from the traffic collision itself. The accident included a pedestrian being struck in the intersection of Shaw and Fowler, and resources that were intended for use during the ride along, became utilized in assisting with the crash, according to Chief Resource Officer, Ty Wood.

Wood was able to record a few videos of the incident, now available on Clovis PD’s Instagram page under the username: clovispolice_ca.

Lieutenant Jim Koch spoke with the media on the scene and the traffic accident drone and drone operator were also occupied with the accident at the time of the virtual ride along.

The ride along will be rescheduled for a different time undisclosed as of yet.