Clovis PD to have Extra Patrols for Holiday Weekend

The fourth of July weekend is here and the Clovis Police Department is encouraging the community to be responsible and safe over the holiday weekend.

With COVID-19 canceling events and shows, restaurants are still open for business. Clovis Police Department will have extra officers on patrol throughout the community looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence.

Driving impaired is not only just from alcohol. Prescription medications or over-the-counter medicine, if taken, may interfere with driving. Medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal in the state but driving under the influence of marijuana is still illegal.

If anyone is planning to enjoy the night out, please plan ahead. Have a designated driver or use ride-share apps to ensure your own safety and the safety of others.