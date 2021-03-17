Clovis PD to Have Extra Patrol for St. Patrick’s Day

For this St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Clovis PD will be having extra officers on patrol looking for people driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“If drinking is part of your plans, plan on designating a sober driver and find a safe way home,” Clovis Police Department Officer Ferguson said. “Don’t make poor choices and allow yourself to mix alcohol or drugs with driving.”

St. Patrick’s Day celebration in 2019, seven people were killed, and 116 others were injured in crashes caused by driving under the influence in the state of California.

If a person is driving under the influence, they not only put themselves at risk but others on the road as well. However, if caught, it also hurts financially as fees and fines can reach $15,000 or more in California.

“It’s simple: don’t drink and drive,” Officer Ferguson said. “Stay at home or find a sober driver to take you home.”

The state’s public health guidance advises residents to limit the amount of people at gatherings. The state recommends residents to not celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with people they do not live in order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If residents do plan on being out celebrating, it’s important to designate a sober driver. The best way to celebrate is to just stay home.