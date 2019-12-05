Clovis PD still looking for clues in Drive-by shooting incident

The Clovis Police Dept. is still looking for clues after a drive-by shooting incident late Monday evening on December 2. A total of eight shots were fired in the neighborhood of Gettysburg and Fine Avenues.

The incident occurred after 11 p.m., only damages that were inflicted were a house and a few cars. Luckily, no one was injured.

The driver of a silver Kia leaving the scene is considered a suspect and was last seen exiting the freeway in Central Fresno.

This case is still under investigation. If anyone has any information, you are to contact the Clovis Police Dept. at (559) 324-2800.