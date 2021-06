The Clovis Police Department held a DUI checkpoint northbound on Clovis and Palo Alto Avenues just north of Old Town Clovis on Memorial Day.

Clovis PD reported 1,600 vehicles passed through the checkpoint between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Out of the 1,600 vehicles, Clovis PD stopped and screened 324 vehicles.

In total, 1 person was arrested for driving with a suspended license and 1 vehicle was towed.