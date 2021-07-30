Clovis PD Receives ABC Grant

The Clovis Police Department announced the department is receiving a $47,000 grant from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) on Wednesday, July 28.

Clovis PD Chief Curt Fleming said the grant would go toward addressing alcohol-related harm in the community.

“This is important to the city to increase protection for youth and to shut down problem locations that can reduce the quality of life in neighborhoods,” said Chief Fleming.

This grant is one of over 50 awarded in California to local law enforcement agencies through ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership (APP).

The APP program is designed to keep alcohol away from minors and bring penalties such as fines, suspensions, or revocations against businesses that violate the law and cause harm to the community.

Additionally, funds are used to reduce alcoholic beverage sales to minors, illegal solicitations of alcohol, and other criminal activities, including the sale and possession of illicit drugs.

Grants from APP help strengthen local law enforcement efforts by combining local police departments and ABC resources.

“The program has helped improve safety in communities we serve,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “We’ve seen a real difference in the communities where the grant program resources have been invested.”

Since 1995, the APP program has distributed over $40 million in California to local law enforcement to combat alcohol-related harm.