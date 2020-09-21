Clovis PD Needs Help Finding Robbery Suspect (Video)

Clovis PD needs help identifying a thief for strong-armed robbery of a woman in the Shaw and Peach area.

The incident took place at 9 a.m. yesterday morning, video surveillance from a residence shows the suspect walking around an apartment complex.

Moments later, you see the thief walking behind the victim before ripping away her purse, knocking her down and running away.

The suspect is described as a heavy set hispanic male with white shirt, dark baseball hat, blue mask, and jeans.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Case ID is CPD case 20-56089.