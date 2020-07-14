Clovis PD Nabs Car Thieves from Southern California, Firearm Recovered

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Old Town Clovis had extra police presence this morning.

At roughly 10:20 a.m., Clovis PD officers noticed a suspicious Mercedes driving around through Old Town Clovis. Turns out the vehicle was reported stolen out of southern California.

Officers quickly took action and pulled the vehicle over on Pollasky Avenue just north of Fourth Street.

Three suspects were detained and the driver was arrested. A loaded firearm was also recovered during a search of the vehicle. No injuries were reported in the arrests.

Fresno Police Department’s Air 1 helicopter was at the scene assisting from above.