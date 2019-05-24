Clovis PD encourages residents to celebrate Memorial Weekend responsibly

Memorial Day Weekend is a time many spend with family and friends for outdoor activities but is also what is considered the start of California’s 100 dangerous days of summer on roadways between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

During this time of busy summer travel, the Clovis Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Last Memorial Day, 43 people were injured in alcohol-related collisions, accounting for 25 percent of all injury crashes.

If you plan on drinking, don’t plan on driving. Know beforehand how you are getting home. It’s never worth putting yourself and others at risk by driving when you should not be driving.

In recent years, California has seen an increase in drug-impaired driving crashes. The Police Department reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana can also affect your ability to drive safely, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs.

The Police Department offers these tips to make sure you have a safe Memorial Day holiday and summer:

Have a sober friend, ride-share, taxi or public transportation be your ride home.

Report drunk drivers – Call 911.

Hosting a party? Offer nonalcoholic drinks. Monitor who is drinking and how they are getting home.

Check any medications or over-the-counter drugs you are taking and how they may impact your ability to drive.

Funding for DUI enforcement is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.