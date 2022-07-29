Clovis PD assisting with Oak Fire

In an effort to help with the Oak Fire, the Clovis Police Department is helping allied agencies in Mariposa County.

According to the Cal Fire incident report, as of Thursday, July 28 at 1:15 PM, the Oak Fire in Mariposa County continues to remain active and is now 39% contained.

The fire has destroyed a total of 116 structures and damaged 10, with another 676 structures threatened by the fire.

The Clovis Police Department aided evacuation efforts for those affected by the Oak Fire.

Lieutenant Jim Koch of the Clovis Police Department said that they’re looking at potentially staffing aid efforts through the beginning of August.

“We have averaged a couple of officers almost everyday. We send two [officers] up in a car and they’re assisting with whatever’s needed up there as far as law enforcement,” Koch stated.

Aid from the Clovis Police Department, Koch said, can range from helping with evacuations to monitoring and patrolling areas that have been evacuated to prevent looting from occurring.

Koch said when officers are helping in areas where the fire is still burning they have to be cautious of falling trees and burning embers.

Under these types of circumstances Koch noted that the work done to help the community affected by the Oak Fire is a group effort by the collected agencies to go to the areas that need assistance.

“Every agency in the Valley contributes to it most of the time and its officers go in a time where they’re desperately needed to assist in an emergency situation,” Koch said.