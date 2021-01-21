Clovis PD Arrest Burglary Suspect in North Clovis

At roughly 3:30 in the morning, a Clovis resident called 911 regarding someone attempting to break into her home in the Fallbrook and Peach Avenue area.

Clovis PD officers responded immediately to the residence. Upon arrival, they witness a person trying to pry open a door at the side of the house. When officers approached the suspect, he was using a 10-inch hunting knife in his attempt to pry open the door.

Officers were able to quickly detain the burglary suspect. He was identified as 24-year-old David Hernandez of Fresno.

After an investigation, Hernandez was in the area visiting a friend prior to the criminal act. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on burglary charges.