Clovis Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers with Wreaths Across America Ceremonies

December 18, 2023 – In perhaps the single most important holiday event across the city of Clovis, three separate “Wreaths Across America” Ceremonies were held on Saturday December 16th. The Academy Cemetery, the Clovis Cemetery, and the Red Bank Cemetery all held ceremonies Saturday morning in conjunction with communities across America, to honor fallen soldiers during this holiday season.

At the Clovis Cemetery, an extremely large group of gatherers, mourners, and Clovis citizens congregated in the middle of the cemetery as both a ceremony and the official “Laying of the Wreaths” took place amongst them. Through the Master of Ceremonies, Colonel John D. Lundholm of the Vice Wing Commander, 144th Fighter Wing several events were introduced throughout the course of the day.

After the Posting of Colors, Invocation by Pastor Evan Baird of Rivergate Ministries, National Anthem by the Clovis High School Chamber Choir, Pledge of Allegiance by Cadet MSgt Ean Petersen, POW/MIA Tribute and remarks from Assemblyman Jim Patterson, there was a Moment of Silence held exactly at 9:00 AM in synchronicity with the rest of the nation.

Then came the Introduction of the Ceremonial Wreaths which was completed by all branches of the US Military in addition with the US Space Force, US Merchant Marines, and the POW/MIA. After a Ceremonial Flag Folding and retirement, which came with a 13 Folds description done by Paul Haros of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department, came a 21 Guns Rifle Salute done by the American Legion Post 509 Honor Guard.

A Medley of Military Songs were then played via loud speaker followed by a performance of “You Gave All” by Valerie Salcedo. Then came the closing remarks by Julie Lundholm and the ceremonial Laying of the Wreaths done by multiple gatherers and their families.

According to the Wreaths Across America website, the tradition represents a “living memorial that honors veterans, active-duty military, and their families. When each wreath is placed the servicemember’s name is said out loud, ensuring that their memory lives on.

Those who gathered in Clovis on this day certainly did their best to ensure the memory of their servicemembers’ lives as their mere presence represented their appreciation for the sacrifices made. Those sacrifices were also given the chance to be represented to the youth gathered that day, as was mentioned by multiple speakers.

“Today we can pass along the witness of sacrifices, to a new generation,” said Assemblyman Jim Patterson.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit movement across the nation that is designed to “remember, honor, and teach at over 4000 participating locations across the United States.”