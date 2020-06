The city of Clovis has been ranked as one of the top 10 fastest growing in California, according to data from the state Department of Finance.

Clovis was shown to be the 10th fastest growing in California, according to the data from May, growing at a rate of 2.2 percent overall. The city also is the 6th fastest growing city in the state with a population of 300,000 or fewer.

The city’s population grew from 116,609 to 119,175 from Jan. 1, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020.