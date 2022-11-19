Clovis North Marching Band to Play in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Students in Clovis North High’s Marching Band and Color Guard are heading to NYC to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Recently an anonymous benefactor donated a large sum of money to the Clovis North Marching Band.

The group of artists were fundraising to reach a goal that would culminate in their playing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The anonymous benefactor donated a lump sum of $210,000 to the marching band’s efforts, pushing them past their original goal.

The band will now travel to New York and play in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, on November 24th of this year.

“The opportunity to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a lifelong dream and a once in a lifetime experience for myself and definitely for these students,” says Clovis North High Band Director David Lesser.

The parade airs on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 24.