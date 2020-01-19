Clovis North Girls Stay Perfect in Win over Central High

Sports and perfection mix together as well as oil and water. It’s rare to play the mythical “perfect game” in any sport, let alone within an 80-minute match of soccer.

Leave it to the only perfect girls soccer team remaining in the Central Valley to put on a flawless performance Friday afternoon.

From the opening whistle, the Clovis North girls soccer squad dominated the visiting Central Grizzlies Friday, leading to a resounding 3-0 victory to keep the Broncos’ undefeated season alive.

“Our team played a complete game,” Clovis North head coach Nick Pappanduros said. “We played all facets of the game well, both defense and offense, and it took all players contributing and playing as one unit.”

That teamwork was evident in the first Broncos goal of the match.

A long cross into the box found a wide-open Carys Hall in the 8th minute, and the junior forward scored on a breakaway to put Clovis North ahead early.

“I saw the space and decided to take it,” Hall said. “I had to remain calm and composed and find my corner to shoot.”

Following Hall’s goal, Clovis North played with a defensive focus for the rest of the match, limiting open looks at the net for Central with pressure defense.

“My message for the team today was to play all out from the start, with pressure on both sides of the ball,” Pappanduros said. “They responded and played aggressive.”

Clovis North maintained an aggressive offensive attack to produce a second goal in the 55th minute. Sophomore Alyssa Wheeler received an inbounds pass and fired a long strike from just outside the penalty box.

Wheeler hit the back of the net, doubling the lead to 2-0.

Senior forward Bella Taglione tacked on a third goal for Clovis North in the 70th minute, when she knocked in a rebound off a Broncos free kick.

With the shutout, Clovis North achieved its 12th clean sheet this season, leading the TRAC in the category. With their 14-0-2 record, they lead the TRAC standings as well.

You could say it’s quite the perfect start to the Clovis North girls soccer season. Now, the Broncos are hoping for the perfect ending.