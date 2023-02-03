Clovis North & Buchanan High Schools Announce Letters of Intent Signings

On the first day of February, a number of signings were announced by senior athletes from Clovis Unified Schools.

The athletes came from a multitude of activities ranging from Fall to Spring sports. The athletes are as follows:

Clovis North High School:

Bianca Fernandez, Swimming, U.C. San Diego

Hayden Lambert, Swimming, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Ashlyn Leath, Cross Country/Track, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Daniela Munguia, Cross Country/Trac, Monterey Bay

Roman Saroyan, Water Polo, Biola University

Melanie Torres, Water Polo, U.C. Merced

Buchanan High School:

Autianna Buck, Softball, San Francisco State

Hailey Cooley, Cheer Stunt, Cal Baptist University

Mark Ensalaco, Volleyball, Menlo College

Nina Navarrette, Track & Field, Biola University

James Watney, Golf, Saint Mary’s College

Clovis High, Clovis East, and Clovis West High Schools will participate in signing ceremonies further in the spring semester.