Clovis North & Buchanan High Schools Announce Letters of Intent Signings

On the first day of February, a number of signings were announced by senior athletes from Clovis Unified Schools.
The athletes came from a multitude of activities ranging from Fall to Spring sports. The athletes are as follows:
Clovis North High School:
Bianca Fernandez, Swimming, U.C. San Diego
Hayden Lambert, Swimming, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Ashlyn Leath, Cross Country/Track, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Daniela Munguia, Cross Country/Trac, Monterey Bay
Roman Saroyan, Water Polo, Biola University
Melanie Torres, Water Polo, U.C. Merced
Buchanan High School:
Autianna Buck, Softball, San Francisco State
Hailey Cooley, Cheer Stunt, Cal Baptist University
Mark Ensalaco, Volleyball, Menlo College
Nina Navarrette, Track & Field, Biola University
James Watney, Golf, Saint Mary’s College
Clovis High, Clovis East, and Clovis West High Schools will participate in signing ceremonies further in the spring semester.