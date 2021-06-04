Clovis Mourns Death of High School Senior on Eve of Graduation

A Clovis North student passed away on the eve of her high school graduation.

Clovis Police Department PIO Lt. Jim Munro said police were dispatched to a call on Monday morning regarding an unresponsive female.

When police arrived at the home, they found 18-year-old Olivia Patla. They began life-saving measures after which she was transported to a nearby hospital where she later passed away.

Patla, a senior at Clovis North, was scheduled to graduate on Tuesday evening.

At the graduation ceremony, the Clovis North administration invited attendees to observe a moment of silence to honor Patla and her family.

The Clovis North administration called her name with the rest of her classmates at the graduation.

According to Clovis Unified School District Chief Communications Officer Kelly Avants, Clovis North’s principal spoke with students on Tuesday to deliver the tragic news.

“We have had additional support resources available to students struggling with the loss,” Avants said.

Munro says that Clovis PD detectives are currently investigating Patla’s death.

“An investigation is ongoing,” Munro said. “There will be an autopsy, and we’re just waiting to see what the results are.”

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine Patla’s cause of death.

“This heartbreaking news has greatly impacted the students and staff at Clovis North,” Avants said. “It has been a sad, poignant reminder that life is precious and every moment should be treasured.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.