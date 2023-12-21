Clovis Kiwanis Club Hosts Annual Christmas Luncheon at New Clovis Senior Activity Center

December 17, 2023 – The Clovis Senior Activity Center, a Smittcamp Family Legacy, was the location of the Clovis Kiwanis Club’s latest Annual Christmas Luncheon, a tradition that’s been occurring for over 40 years. And according to the large turnout of families, seniors, and Clovis citizens alike, it seems that there will be years to come for this Christmas tradition.

Bruce Wilson, Immediate Past President of the Clovis Kiwanis Club says that with the Christmas luncheon taking place at the new senior center, it has almost become “like a new project.”

“We’re trying to get everything situated, it’s a new area, new kitchen, new everything, but everything seems to be going smoothly as of now.”

Everything was going smoothly at the time as well, as diners awaited their lunches with both coffee and cookies as well as a surprise visit from “Santa Claus”.

“This has been about a 60-day process. Especially with the new building, it’s taken time to plan, trying to figure out where everything’s going.”

Wilson says that the Kiwanis Club has done this Christmas lunch every year except for the missed year with COVID. He also mentions that their annual luncheon means a lot, not only to the seniors, but to the entire community of Clovis.

“I believe that it’s just a great community get-together for people because people come in and they bring in four, five gifts with them, and you know, they’ll have all their friends. And maybe people are coming in from out of state, getting to sit at a table and give gifts and really, that’s their Christmas.”

One portion of the community that also assists in the “get-together” as Wilson calls it, are the Boy Scout Troop 60, helped and led by Assistant Scoutmaster Shawn Darter. The Clovis Kiwanis Club is the charter organization of Troop 60 and Darter says that they like to help out “with every event they do throughout the year.”

“We do this event, we also help with the parade, and other events. We also help with the Veterans Center’s events,” says Darter.

Darter finally mentioned that the turnout was a “bigger event” especially being in the new Event Center at the newly finished Clovis Senior Center. “It’s a bigger event this year, it’s a nice new big place we’re in. There’s a lot of scouts here between the troop and the cub scouts are also helping us out today.”

Helping them out was necessary as well, as the filled room had not one table empty throughout the Event Center. With both the Kiwanis Club and Boy Scouts full of responsibility, family and friends were able to visit one another, and were able to fulfill some of their Christmas wishes early.