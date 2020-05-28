Clovis hosts virtual Patriots Dinner to honor high schoolers entering military

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District and members of the community honored graduating high schoolers that are entering the military with its fourth annual Patriots Dinner, conducted online Wednesday evening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event included Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Farrell, active and veteran military leaders, Mayor Drew Bessinger and others all delivered words of encouragement and gratitude to the graduates via an online video stream posted on the Memorial District’s Facebook page.

“Our usual Patriots Dinner, hosted by the Clovis Veterans Memorial District board of directors, is one of the events I most look forward to all year,” O’Farrell said. “The music of our armed services band, the heroic representation of all five branches of our military, the families and educational support teams of our students and their mentors together make for a much deserved celebration of our class of 2020 students entering the military service.”

The soon-to-be graduates have all enlisted in one of the military branches, or enrolled in ROTC programs or military academies.

Each branch of the military had facts presented on the screen, followed by a message from an active duty member and veteran.

“I want to thank you for really what you are about to embark on,” said Colonel David Hall of the US Army’s 40th Combat Aviation Brigade. “Very, very few people actually enter military service, and it’s truly awesome that you are answering your country’s call and heading off to basic training, and whether it’s the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, Marines or even Coast Guard.”

CVMD CEO Lorenzo Rios provided an introduction and closing for the program, while remarks were made to the graduates by CVMD Director and Army Veteran William Rice along with Clovis Mayor and Army veteran Bessinger.

Bessinger thanked the graduates for enlisting in the service and reflected on how the military improved his life and that it will do the same for them.

“On behalf of the citizens of Clovis, I want to thank those of you that are making the commitment to the safety and security of our nation by joining the United States military,” he said. “I was exactly where you’re at 45 years ago. As a high school senior, I joined the Army and the next four years I learned life skills, self-confidence and I got to see some of the world.”

The following is a list of students joining the military after graduation:

US Army

Devin Chee, Clovis Online School

Alexity Dean, Buchanan

Erik Gaither, Buchanan

Xitlali Ramirez, Buchanan

Grant Cozzi, Buchanan

Rebecca Lee, Buchanan

Garret Grace, Buchanan

Charles Wynn, Buchanan

Gray Hardcastle, Buchanan

Aimy Ortiz, Buchanan

Dimitry Boylan, Clovis North

Jennifer Brito, Clovis North

James Farris, Clovis East

Paige Davis, Clovis East

Micheal Gann, Clovis East

Adam Nava, Clovis East

Jared Torres, Clovis East

Gabriel Moua, Clovis East

Zanida Loya, Clovis East

Eric Avellaneda, Clovis East

Komal Nahal, Clovis East

Nathan Machoian, Clovis East

Marijaine Novoa, Clovis

Dylan Stout, Clovis

Mikayla White, Clovis

Jonathan Halls, Clovis West

Peyton Chappel, Clovis West

Geonna Hall, Clovis West

Daniel Williams, Gateway

US Marine Corps

Jimena Serrato, Buchanan

Joshua Martinez, Buchanan

Connor Davis, Buchanan

Jonothan Caram, Buchanan

Arthur Apodaca, Buchanan

Jace Henson, Buchanan

Joel Flores, Buchanan

Ryan Neves, Clovis East

Francisco Depaz, Clovis East

Marcos Rosas, Clovis East

Lorenzo Mendez, Clovis East

Caylen Carstensen, Clovis East

Luis Gonzales, Clovis West

Gustavo Martinez, Clovis West

Andrew Valero, Clovis West

Coulter Whitlow, Clovis North

Jordan Zapata, Clovis North

Casey Pyzer, Clovis North

Pierson Phaphone, Clovis North

Joshua Kiggins, Clovis North

Brandon Thong, Clovis North

Connor Hazelrigg, Clovis North

Alexis Marquezrivas, Clovis

Alexander Gann, Clovis

Joseph Barrett, Clovis

Jared Wolfe, Clovis

Collin Pence, Clovis

Tai Lee Rojo, Clovis

Braden Cozby, Sierra

Thaddeus Long, Sierra

US Navy

Cameron Sarff, Buchanan

Amelie Bressoud, Buchanan

Hayden Smith, Buchanan

Jamy Ayala, Clovis East

Mary Barrett, Clovis East

Maxwill Vang, Clovis East

Kassidy Gudgel-Stewart, Clovis East

Katherine Tapia, Clovis East

Grant Addington, Clovis East

Dylan Vaughan, Clovis West

Jenna Still, Clovis

Wyatt Dority, Sierra

Owen Hollnagel, Gateway

Drew Blythe, Gateway

US Air Force

Jenesis Windfield, Buchanan

Taylor Bernhardt, Buchanan

Matthew Jones, Buchanan

Noah Munsey, Buchanan

Timothy Long, Buchanan

Brooke Costella, Clovis North

Kaitlyn Musick, Clovis North

Aaron Torosian, Clovis

Elizabeth Salazar, Clovis East

Joshua Martizano, Clovis East

Blake Gonzales, Clovis East

Chase Marquez, Clovis East

Christopher Esponilla, Clovis East

Bridget Lundin, Clovis East

Jordan Chavez, Clovis East

Vincent Vidal, Clovis East

Jacquelin Andrade, Clovis

Giano Petrucelli, Clovis

For full video, please go to the Clovis Veterans Memorial District facebook page, here.