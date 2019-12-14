Clovis High soccer teams to hold Hall of Fame Dinner Fundraiser

Clovis High’s boys and girls soccer programs are welcoming members of the Clovis community to come out and show support at the 2020 Hall of Fame and Fiesta fundraiser.

Catered by 559 Street Tacos, a $45 ticket includes one seat and drink ticket to go with appetizers, chips and salsa and tacos or taco bowls. A raffle, gift auctions, dessert and a live DJ will entertain guests.

The goal is to raise $10,000, which will go toward jerseys, tournament fees, travel fees and extra gear like jackets and backpacks.

“Our goal is to not only play like two of the premier teams in the valley but be able to be one of the premier programs across the board,” girls’ coach Ian Lynch said.

Both teams will induct two people that had lasting impacts on the programs. Being inducted for the men will be Jaime Ramirez and Chad McCarty.

Ramirez played for the Cougars and graduated in 1976. He won three MVP awards during his playing career at Clovis.

McCarty played for Clovis and until 1995. After his high school career, McCarty went on to play at the University of Washington and eventually captained the U.S. Olympic team in the Sydney, Australia games in 2000. He also played six seasons in Major League Soccer.

The inductees for women’s team will be announced by Lynch in the next couple days, he said.

“The hope in doing this is that we get to bring the entire CHS soccer community together in celebrating both the past and present alike.”