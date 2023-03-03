Clovis high school athletes remain in CIF winter sports playoffs

March 3, 2023: The Clovis North Boys Soccer team, playing in the D1 State Championship Tournament, advanced to the final round.

The CIF Division 1 State Championship will be played against Davis High School, presumably at Davis High School in Davis, California.

The game will commence at 3 PM this Saturday, March 4th.

The Clovis High School Girls Basketball team has also advanced to the next round of their playoff bracket.

They will play at St. Mary’s on Saturday, in the Semifinal round after defeating the #4 seed Cardinal Newman.

The Clovis West Girls Basketball team still awaits their first round of playoffs which will occur on Saturday when they play Archbishop Mitty in the Open Division.

Finally, the Clovis West Boys Basketball team was eliminated from the playoff on Thursday night when they lost to #9 ranked Granada 70-62.

Coming in as the #1 seed, Clovis West had previously beaten St. Ignatius College Prep in the first round of playoffs, 78-73, after losing in the Valley Championship to the St. Joseph Knights out of Santa Maria.