Clovis High School graduate wins gold with Team USA

Jenna Prandini made a huge comeback Saturday night with her win in the women’s 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, OR following her loss in the 200m last Tuesday.

The Clovis High School graduate helped her team cross the finish line in 41.14 seconds, winning by four one-hundredths of a second. Prandini’s win marked the first time since 2017 that Team USA won gold in the event.

Prandini now has three medals in major championships in the women’s 4x100m relay.

“It means everything to bring the gold back to America,” Prandini said during an on-track interview following the race at Hayward Stadium.

Following high school, Prandini attended the University of Oregon where she ran for its track and field team.

“It’s really special,” Prandini said. “Not only is it U.S. soil, it’s Hayward Field — and Hayward Field is home for me. I love coming back for any race, but to be able to have the World Championships, the biggest race of the whole year, it’s definitely really special.”

Prandini was honored last year by the Clovis City Council and had a street named after her, officially changing Wrenwood Avenue to Jenna Prandini Drive.