Clovis Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Weekend

After a successful showing last year, the Clovis Haunted Trail returns the last weekend of October.

While the event is centered around providing excitement and joy to many of Clovis’ residents, it also provides the opportunity for CenCal Youth sports, a non-profit which offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged 6-14 in the Fresno and Clovis area, to promote its’ characteristics of Hard-Work, Integrity, and Trust.

“The Clovis Haunted Trail is one of our biggest fundraisers and last year we increased our youth sponsorships by 30 percent,” said Nate Dalena, Executive Director of CenCal Youth Sports.

The location of this event will be behind the Parkway Trails Shopping Center on the Northeast corner of Willow and Nees avenue in Clovis.

Attendees can expect eerie music, foggy trees, and spooky lighting. A kids hours will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 6 p.m., which is intended to have a more relaxed atmosphere where there will be no jump scares.

“It’s a great family event and the trail is scary as it is, so why not make it fun! “I love seeing all the kiddos dressed up and having fun,” said Falina Marihar, creator of the event. “It’s a win-win for everyone who participates, and the students do an impressive job as scare actors and other supporting roles during the event.”

Volunteers of CenCal Youth Sports and Buchanan High School will help run the event. The event receives sponsorships from Mono Wind Casino, Kids Kare School, Parkway Trails Shopping Center and Red Carpet Car Wash.

The Fresno Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau, C.D. Simonian Insurance with Karen Carstens, DCL Technology, Valley Fence, Fresno Coin Gallery, PC Solutions, 13 Prime Steak, and Ritcher Feed and Supply are supporters of the event this year.

“Sponsorships are a bit tight this year, but we will make it work,” Marihart said. “I reached out to all my business relationships to ask for support, and many were willing and excited to contribute.”