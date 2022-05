Clovis Happenings: May 20-26

Fresno State’s GIBSON FARM MARKET Corn is expected the last week of May and the first week of June!!!

FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky between 3rd St. & 7th St.

Clovis, CA

Fridays thru Friday, Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 8 :30 p.m.

CLOVIS STREET FAIR AND CAR SHOW

Location: Rare Earth Coffee Roastery

587 Park Creek Dr., Clovis, CA

Friday, May 20

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

ARTWORK OF HISTORIC CLOVIS SITES

BY LOCAL ARTIST PAT HUNTER

Location: Clovis Museum

401 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Friday, May 20

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN MOTORAMA CAR SHOW

Location: 903 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, May 21 – Classic Car

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

AUSA SOUNDS OF FREEDOM BAND PRESENTS SALUTE TO ARMED FORCES CONCERT

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Sunday, May 22

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

AMVETS ONE TOUR

Team of AMVETS Department of California

Heading across the nation to bring suicide awareness to all.

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Monday, May 23 at 9 a.m.

9TH ANNUAL VETERANS MEMORIAL DAY GOLF TOURNAMENT

Sponsored by Clovis Veterans Memorial District

Location: Belmont Country Club

8253 E. Belmont Ave., Fresno, CA

Thursday, May 26

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 9/11 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)