Clovis Happenings: March 11-17, 2022

CALIFORNIA 9/11 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CITY OF CLOVIS RECREATION

Preschool / Toddlers Spring 2022 and

Spring Youth Programs

Registration now available at

www.cityofclovisrecreation.com

CLOVIS VETERANS JOB FAIR

Location: Richert Clovis (virtual)

Register at MilitaryX.com

Friday, Mar. 11

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

GBS & CIDP WALK & ROLL

Location: Dry Creek Park

855 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Mar. 12

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

CLOVIS ALMOST ST. PATTY’S DAY PUB CRAWL

Location: Neighbors Old Town Clovis

401 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Mar. 12

4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

CENTRAL VALLEY INFLUENCERS CONFERENCE

Academic counselors and teachers to learn about opportunities available for

students through military academy.

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Mar. 12

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

OTC CRAFT BEER CRAWL

Location: Old Town Clovis

453 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Sunday, Mar. 13

2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

AUSA SOUNDS OF FREEDOM CONCERT

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Sunday, Mar. 13 at 2 p.m.

CENTRAL VALLEY CAREER FAIR

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

Wednesday, Mar. 16

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

March 17, 2022

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)