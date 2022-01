Clovis Happenings: Jan 14-27

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CITY OF CLOVIS RECREATION CENTER YOUTH WINTER PROGRAMS 2022

Various programs for different age groups from toddlers to teens

Basketball – Soccer

For registration Go To: cityofclovisrecreation.com or call 559-324-2780

CLOVIS WEST HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS NEWSIES THE MUSICAL

Location: Mercedes Edwards Theatre

902 5th St., Clovis, CA

Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

SALUTE TO BUSINESS AWARD LUNCHEON

Clovis Chamber of Commerce

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Thursday, Jan. 27

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)