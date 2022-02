Clovis Happenings: February 4-9

JURASSIC EMPIRE: DRIVE THRU DINOSAUR EVENT

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

February 4-13

For time slots, visit: https://jurassicempire.ticketspice.com.



CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

THE WEEKEND BLENDER

Location: Sierra Vista Mall, Clovis, CA

Saturday, Feb. 5 & Sunday, Feb. 6

11 a.m.

STAMPEDE YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAGUE 2022

Location: Clovis North High School

2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, CA

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.

2022 BOYS LIL’ HOOPSTERS REGISTRATION

Location: Clovis West High School

1070 E. Teague, Ave., Fresno, CA

Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.

SUPERB OWL RUN

Location: Railroad Park, 805 N. Peach Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 a.m

DISCUSSION OF BI-RACIAL/MIXED RACIAL IDENTITY

Hosted by Clovis Community College

Location: Via ZOOM

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Starts at 12:00 p.m.

BUCHANAN HIGH SCHOOL BLOOD DRIVE

Location: Buchanan High School

1560 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis, CA

Wednesday, Feb. 9

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WAKE UP CLOVIS

Looking Forward in 2022

Clovis Chamber of Commerce

Location: Online Virtual Event

Wednesday, Feb. 9

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.