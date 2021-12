Clovis Happenings: December 4-8

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

EVERY SATURDAY YEAR-ROUND

9 AM – 11:30 AM (weather permitting)

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

Location: 2287 Donner Ave. Clovis, CA

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

6 PM – 10 PM

CHILDREN’S ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS PARADE

Old Town Clovis

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

6:30 PM

OLD TOWN CLOVIS FOR THE HOLIDAYS HORSE DRAWN CARRIAGE RIDES

Location: Pollasky between 4th and 5th Streets

EVERY SATURDAY and SUNDAY thru DEC. 19

1 PM – 4 PM

FRIDAY, DEC. 3, 10 and 17

5PM – 8 PM

CANDY CANE LANE

Location: Peach and Alluvial Avenues

MONDAY thru FRIDAY, 6 PM – 10 PM

SATURDAY and SUNDAY, 6 PM – 12 PM

FANTASY OF LIGHTS Holiday Light Show

THE BIG FRESNO FAIR

Location: 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, CA

Dec. 3 thru Dec. 23

5 PM – 9 PM

www.fresnofair.com

GEORGE BAILEY

Staged Radio Play based on

It’s A Wonderful Life

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

THURSDAY, FRIDAY and SATURDAY

Thru DEC. 11

TICKETS – CenterStageClovis.com

BOX OFFICE: (559) 323-8744

PHOTOS WITH SANTA

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

SUNDAY, DEC. 5 – 11 AM

SUNDAY, DEC. 12 – 11 AM

SUNDAY, DEC. 19 – 11 AM

HOLIDAY OPEN AIR MARKET

Location: Ballis Glass

2888 N. Sunnyside, Fresno, CA

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

10 AM – 4 PM

VIP PETCARE AT KELLEY’S PETS

Location: Kelley’s Pets

110 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

CLOVIS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

RINGS THE BELL FOR SALVATION ARMY

Location: Wal-Mart Supercenter

1185 Herndon Ave., Clovis, CA

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8 and Dec. 15

10 AM- 8 PM

RIBBON CUTTING GRAND OPENING

CLOVIS SHAW HEALTH CENTER

Location: 313 W. SHAW AVE., CLOVIS, CA

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

11 AM