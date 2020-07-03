Clovis Gymnastics Apparel Company Receives Grant During Pandemic

Ladonna Snow of Snowflake Designs video submission to the Red Backpack Fund. (Courtesy of Ladonna Snow/Snowflake Designs)

Clovis business owner Ladonna Snow received special recognition from the foundation of a famous woman-owned company.

Snowflake Designs, a gymnastic apparel manufacturer that has been serving the gymnastics community across the country and Valley for the last three decades, was selected by the Red Backpack Fund to receive a $5,000 grant.

The Red Backpack Fund was founded by The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation and Global Giving and will be awarding at least 1,000 grants of $5,000 to female entrepreneurs across the country.

Snow’s business was among the first 200 chosen.

“I feel like I have been included in a group with elite women entrepreneurs,” Snow said. “It was exciting to me.”

The money will go to assisting the gyms that they supply with leotards, gymnastic clothes and accessories.

Snow said that providing the apparel at a low cost is important due to the effects that the Coronavirus pandemic has had on the gyms.

“What we are trying to do is produce something at a lower cost that the gym can get out to their people to try to bring in revenue for their gyms,” Snow said. “COVID has wiped out our entire customer base and they are just fighting their way back now. If I can’t help get my customer base back on their feet, then I have to find something else to sew.”

And the company has been sewing facemasks. With a bi-weekly payroll of $50,000 and a staff of over thirty women, every little bit of financial assistance is welcome.

