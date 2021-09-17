Clovis Fire Chief named Fire Chief of the Year

On Sept. 16, Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski was awarded Fire Chief of the Year at the CalChiefs annual conference.

Hosted by the California Fire Chiefs Association, the conference took place in San Diego.

The prestigious award is presented every year to a fire chief “whose leadership abilities, professional posture, dedication, commitment, and vision represent the highest standards of our profession”.

“We could not be more proud of Chief Binaski. He works tirelessly to serve the residents of this community and the men and women of the Clovis Fire Department. The City of Clovis is a safer community thanks to his efforts,” stated Clovis Mayor Jose Flores.

Chief Binaski has served as the Clovis Fire Chief since 2016 and been a member of fire service for 29 years.