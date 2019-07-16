Clovis’ Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to hold rally July 19

The De Young Properties leadership team, Clovis Councilmember Jose Flores and crew members from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will hold a community event to help kickoff the construction, which is set to get underway at the end of the month.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., community members can gather at the Old Town Clovis Centennial Plaza during the Old Town Clovis Farmers Market.

A press release from Cohen Communications was provided for the event.

“This pep rally for all trade partners, volunteers and community members will be an informational and inspirational experience in preparation for Clovis’ Extreme Makeover: Home Edition build. This event will be an uplifting and motivating experience to rally the entire community behind this life-changing build for one deserving Clovis family.”

The rally will be held on a stage at the Clovis Centennial Plaza; attendees will gather in intersection of Pollasky and Bullard Avenues during the Old Town Clovis Farmers Market.