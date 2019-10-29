Clovis Dog Park Master Plan Gains Momentum

On Thursday, Oct. 24, the City of Clovis Planning Commission voted unanimously that the Dog Park Master Plan fits within the City’s General Plan. The commission recommended the park master plan move forward to the City Council. The City Council will be presented with the plan on December 2, 2019.

The meeting was open to the public, and community participation encouraged.

The plan identifies three locations: the current temporary dog park located at the Sierra Bicentennial Park on the northwest corner of Sunnyside and Sierra avenues, Letterman Park on Villa between Barstow and Bullard, and Pasa Tiempo Park on E. Barstow and Leonard Ave.

“Other locations will be determined as Clovis grows,” said Eric Aller, Parks Manager.

Over the last two years, the city held outreach meetings with residents to get feedback and to determine what features were essential to include in the future park. It was evident a dog park was a high priority for the community.

Residents indicated equitable distribution across the city population was necessary, along with the proximity of the park for those who would use it, which meant within a ten minutes driving radius. Also on the list were comfort amenities, such as restrooms and benches, available parking, separation of large and small dog areas, shade and safety.

“This is really needed, with the amount of companion dogs,” said Paul Hinkle, Chair Pro Tem. “We should have done this a long time ago.”

Several audience and commission members complimented the city staff for their hard work on the temporary dog park at Sierra Bicentennial Park. It has been heavily used; even in January 2019, there were approximately 66 visits a day. Throughout its use, the park was well maintained and no violations were issued.

Dog parks enable canines to run and play off-leash in a secure environment. Clovis has leash laws that are in place to protect the community, other pets, as well as leashed dogs. Even if a pup is well-behaved and voice trained, it can be futile to compete with a teasing squirrel or a car.