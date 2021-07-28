Clovis Discusses Biking and Walking Trails at Upcoming Meeting

The City of Clovis is looking for feedback from the community on its walking and biking trails at a special community-wide meeting on Wednesday, July 28.

Clovis will be discussing its update to the Active Transportation Plan (ATP) and improvements to the City’s trails at the meeting.

The City says the ATP helps assess existing conditions, set goals, and identify opportunities to improve walking and bicycling for residents.

Ryan Burnett, the program supervisor in Clovis’ engineering division of planning and development services, said the ATP consists of a pedestrian plan for the City, including biking and walking facilities and safety.

Burnett says the City is focusing on travel safety, with discussions of trail connection construction and the possibility of new trail systems on existing canals.

Additionally, Burnett says Clovis is also looking to improve its biking system so that residents can travel throughout the community safely.

“As far as our bike system, [our goal] is to make sure we have adequate bike lanes so that people can travel safely throughout the community,” Burnett said. “Safety is a big thing.”

The City hopes that residents will attend the meeting to receive feedback on what the community wants regarding Clovis’ trails.

“We’ll have an interactive process to engage with the community tomorrow to get feedback on what the community wants and needs out of our active transportation system,” Burnett said. “And, any ideas on how to make that system better.”

Burnett says his department is constantly receiving feedback from the community regarding trails.



Over the next few days, Burnett says the City has several meetings with stakeholders and agencies, in addition to the public meeting.

The meeting will occur from 6 to 7 p.m. at the City of Clovis Police and Fire Headquarters’ EOC room located at 1233 Fifth St.