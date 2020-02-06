Clovis Community Medical Center Hosts Preventive Cardiology Seminar

Clovis Community Medical Center will host a seminar on preventative cardiology Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the hospital’s H. Marcus Radin Conference Center to spread awareness for American Heart Month.

The seminar is part of Community Medical Centers HealthQuest, a series of free community seminars hosted by valley Community Medical Centers. The seminars are designed to inform the public about making healthy life decisions.

Cardiology specialist Dr. Richard George Kiel will speak at the seminar.

“Every 40 seconds someone experiences a heart attack. In fact, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. However, it doesn’t have to be this way. Understanding your risk factors and incorporating changes to your lifestyle can dramatically reduce your risk. Join us to learn more about how to take control of your heart health once and for all,” Clovis Community said in a post about the event.

The seminar ties in with February’s designation as American Heart Month. Medical professionals around the country use February as an opportunity to spread awareness of heart health and cardiovascular diseases.

You can reserve your seat for the seminar on Clovis Community’s website or by calling (559) 324-4787.