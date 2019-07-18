Clovis Community College to host part-time faculty job fair

On Tuesday, July 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Clovis Community College at the Herndon campus (390 W. Herndon Ave., Clovis 93611) will be holding a part-time job fair for faculty.

A master’s degree or higher in the discipline is typically required to teach in academic areas and an associates degree with six years of experience or bachelor’s degree with two years of experience for vocational disciplines.

Potential hires have an opportunity to work for Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College Center and Oakhurst Community College Center.

For information, visit the California Community College handbook.