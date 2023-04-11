Clovis Community College Honored at City Council Meeting

April 3, 2023 – April was officially recognized as “Community College Month” by the City of Clovis during the first meeting of the month last Monday. A proclamation was read by Councilman Matt Basgall.

“Whereas, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, across the nation, public community colleges serve over 7 million students; and whereas, the California Community Colleges: the largest system of higher education in the nation with 116 colleges serving more than 1.8 million students, is an essential resource for the State of California, its people, and its economy.”

He continued, “Whereas, the California Community Colleges bring higher education within the reach of every Californian through their open admissions; low enrollment fees, financial assistance programs, academic and career guidance, outstanding teaching by dedicated faculty, exceptional career training, and specialized support services for students who need extra help with the transition to college or to the mastery of college-level coursework; and whereas, the State Center Community College District is one of the largest and successful community college districts in the region, serving over 53,000 students annually at our four colleges and center – Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College and the Career Technical Center.”

Dr. Kim E. Armstrong, President of Clovis Community College, stated that through Clovis Community partnerships and quality, high education have been brought to Clovis. She also stated that Clovis Community currently leads the state in California transfer rates.

“We are proud to be here in Clovis, thank you.”

Councilman Drew Bessinger believes that being afforded the opportunity to attend community college and transfer “is a bargain”, and stated that he was “very happy” that Clovis Community was “right on the border” of Clovis city limits.