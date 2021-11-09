Clovis Community College: Equity Champion of Higher Education

The Campaign for College Opportunity named Clovis Community College a 2021 Champion of Higher Education.

This is now the fourth year in a row that Clovis Community College has been awarded this honor. The Champion of Higher Education award is for excellent work in implementing the Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT) at the community college.

Clovis Community College is consistently being recognized for being one of the top community colleges in California for the number of ADTs awarded.

That is not the only honorable mention that Clovis Community College received. Clovis Community College was also named the 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education for their exemplary work in awarding Associate Degrees for Transfer (ADT) to Latinx students.

Also, the Aspen Institute just announced a list of 150 community colleges across the nation that are eligible to compete for the 2023 Aspen Prize .The Aspen Prize is the nation’s signature recognition for America’s community college. President Obama once called it, “basically the Oscars for great community colleges.”

The Aspen Prize honors and recognizes colleges with outstanding achievement in five areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, and equity for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.

Clovis Community College was one of the 1,000 community colleges across the nation chosen based on strong student outcomes.