Clovis Community College Celebrates #LiveLikeMolly Week

Molly Griffin, nursing student at Clovis Community College, was killed by a drunk driver in 2015. (Photo Contributed)

Clovis Community College spent the past week honoring former student Molly Griffin by encouraging and delivering random acts of kindness throughout campus.

On February 21, 2015, Molly Griffin, a nursing student at Clovis Community, was killed by a drunk driver at only 23 years old.

In dedication to Griffin, Clovis Community named this week ##LiveLikeMolly Week, the week of her birthday.

Griffin was described as “an incredible young woman who had a passion for doing random acts of kindness.”

“Molly was born on August 26, which is why we have selected that day to spread kindness. It is a kindness movement…kindness…pass it on! #LiveLikeMolly,” a news release stated.

On what would have been her 28th birthday, Clovis Community provided its enrolled students with food and passed out 50 $50 Save Mart grocery gift cards.

The day was also filled with students sharing their random acts of kindness on social media, as students “lived like Molly.”

Clovis Community held a book drive throughout the week where people donated new or gently used children’s and teen’s books.

A blood drive was held on Tuesday, and Friday was a phone a friend day.

“We are excited to participate in the #LiveLikeMolly movement and share kindness with our students. Molly is an inspiration to us all,” said Stephanie Babb, a director of marketing and communications at Clovis Community. “We encourage everyone to participate not only today but continue to perform random acts of kindness all year long.”

