Clovis Community College Celebrates #LiveLikeMolly Week

Clovis Community College spent the past week honoring former student Molly Griffin by encouraging and delivering random acts of kindness throughout campus.

On February 21, 2015, Molly Griffin, a nursing student at Clovis Community, was killed by a drunk driver at only 23 years old.

In dedication to Griffin, Clovis Community named this week ##LiveLikeMolly Week, the week of her birthday.

Griffin was described as “an incredible young woman who had a passion for doing random acts of kindness.”

“Molly was born on August 26, which is why we have selected that day to spread kindness. It is a kindness movement…kindness…pass it on! #LiveLikeMolly,” a news release stated.

On what would have been her 28th birthday, Clovis Community provided its enrolled students with food and passed out 50 $50 Save Mart grocery gift cards.

The day was also filled with students sharing their random acts of kindness on social media, as students “lived like Molly.”

Clovis Community held a book drive throughout the week where people donated new or gently used children’s and teen’s books.

A blood drive was held on Tuesday, and Friday was a phone a friend day.

“We are excited to participate in the #LiveLikeMolly movement and share kindness with our students. Molly is an inspiration to us all,” said Stephanie Babb, a director of marketing and communications at Clovis Community. “We encourage everyone to participate not only today but continue to perform random acts of kindness all year long.”