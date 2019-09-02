Clovis Cocktail Contest: Michelangelo’s Kentucky Tropic

“Kentucky Tropic” is the signature cocktail from family-owned and operated Michelangelo’s Pizzeria. Created by the bartender, Mike Hunsaker, aka, “Turtle” (it’s a long story), this refreshing, tropical and not-too-sweet libation has a hint of the Blue Grass State by way of bourbon as an ingredient, hence the name.

The restaurant knows a thing or two about tropical drinks. During the summer, they celebrated Tiki Thursdays, with handcrafted Tiki drinks, creative Tiki mugs and a tropical ambiance. If you haven’t experienced Tiki Thursday, your last chance is Thursday, Sept. 5, which will conclude the season.

“We even have customers dress up in costume,” said Diego Rosales, bar manager at Michelangelo’s.

When you sample the “Kentucky Tropic,” you can enjoy a wide choice of delicious meals and unique beverage selections, while in a casual and comfortable setting. Choose from strombolis, calzones, pasta dishes, soups, salads and of course, pizza.

Along with their signature cocktail, Michelangelo’s serves handcrafted drinks made with house-made syrups and fresh juices. The bar stocks over 150 different whiskeys and a rotating selection of craft beers.

A previous winner of the Judges’ Choice at the Clovis Centennial Cocktail Competition with the “Pollasky Popper,” Michelangelo’s hopes customers will vote for the “Kentucky Tropic.”

Don’t forget – passports must be turned in by September 22, 2019, for your vote to count. Proceeds and donations raised by participating bars and restaurants will benefit the new Clovis Senior Activity Center.

Saturday, September 14, 2019, will mark Michelangelo’s 20th Anniversary. Rumor has it celebratory things are planned, so be sure to check their website or Facebook page for more details.