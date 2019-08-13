Clovis Cocktail Contest: Bobby Salazar’s

The first annual Clovis Cocktail Contest is underway and many of the establishments, including Bobby Salazar’s, are raring for community members to taste their cocktails.

In 2012, a similar contest was run by the Clovis Roundup where Bobby Salazar’s (Clovis) won the People’s Choice Award for the most popular drink — the Bates Bomb, which featured Coors Lite and Seagrams 7.

It was similar to a Jägerbomb, which is a mixed drink that was originally mixed by dropping a shot of Jägermeister into an energy drink.

This year, Bobby Salazar’s is back in the Cocktail Contest and for a good cause, as proceeds are being donated to the Clovis Senior Center.

“We plan on doing something special for the Senior Center,” Bobby Salazar’s representative Denise Dominguez said. “We haven’t finalized it yet, but have had many ideas and are excited to be able to contribute to a good cause.”

Whether a tip jar, donations or other promotions, Bobby Salazar’s and all the participants in the Cocktail Contest are willing and committed to giving back to the Clovis Senior Center.

Bobby’s feature cocktail this year, Shark Attack, will also help raise funds for the Senior Center as $1 on every cocktail sold will go to the fundraiser.

Thus, all members of the Clovis community are encouraged to go out and visit the participating bars and restaurants, fill out the passports and vote. Not only do you get to try some of the best cocktails in town, but you also get to give back to the senior members of the community.

But, the participants want to win as well.

“We want people to come out and try our drinks and help us win,” Dominguez said.

For more information about the Clovis Cocktail Contest, click here.