Clovis City Council to Recognize September as Suicide Prevention Month

The Clovis City Council will issue a proclamation Monday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Month.

During the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting the proclamation will be presented to attending members of the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health (FCDBH).

In addition, FCDBH will have on display its Suicide Prevention Camaro, which it is transporting to various locations throughout the month of September to help raise awareness of the important issue. Members of the public will be encouraged to sign the vehicle as a pledge to help educate others on suicide prevention.

Suicide Prevention Month may only last 30 days, but the issue and the mental health stigma associated with it is something many face on a daily basis. A recent community survey conducted in Fresno County found that 79% of participants had personal or professional experience with suicide or suicide attempts.

FCDBH and the Fresno County Suicide Prevention Collaborate have created educational plans to ensure community members can easily access resources, care and services they need.

Details can be found at FresnoCares.org or by calling 1(800) 273-TALK (8255).