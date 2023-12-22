Clovis City Council honors ‘Dancing Man’ with bench

December 11, 2023 – At last week’s Clovis City Council meeting, it was announced that the memory of a local favorite “Dancing Man” would be honored with a bench just north of Temperance and Bullard Avenues.

Dr. Sidney Carpenter, otherwise known as the “Dancing Man”, was crossing the street on Bullard just east of Temperance around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 when he was struck by a passing vehicle. Carpenter passed away from his injuries before emergency dispatchers arrived on scene.

When Dr. Carpenter wasn’t working at Kaiser Permanente as a pathologist, residents could see him dancing on the corner of Bullard and Temperance Avenues. He did it so often that residents gave him the title of “Dancing Man”.

Many locals thought of his presence as a breath of fresh air, and were inspired by his positivity.

Almost everyone knew who you were talking about if you brought up the “Dancing Man” even if they’ve never seen him; his story was talked about throughout all of Clovis.

The new bench plaque reads:

“Celebration of life in remembrance of Dr. Sidney Ethan Carpenter

‘The Dancing Man’

May 3, 1964 – Nov. 27, 2021

Husband, brother, pathologist, community leader.

Sidney loved helping animals, children, and people.”

The bench plaque also features an engraved pair of headphones and sneakers.