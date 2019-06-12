Clovis City Council approves 2019-2020 fiscal year budget

Clovis City council members recently convened during their June 10 meeting. The meeting covered the 2019-2020 City of Clovis Annual Budget various public hearings.

The first presentations and proclamations were about mosquito abatement in Clovis, and marijuana consumption within private residences in Clovis was discussed during the public comment portion of the meeting. The mosquito abatement provided updates on the process throughout the city. The issue on marijuana consumption was presented by a Clovis citizen.

During the public hearing portion, the Community Development Block Grant Funds for the City of Clovis was approved. Because some funds are received from the US Department of Housing and Development, the City of Clovis is required to approve a CDBG Annual Action Plan, a spending plan, for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Clovis will be receiving $741,062 in funds.

Additionally, the Design Engineering Services Consultant Contract was approved for the State Route 168 and Enterprise Canal Pedestrian Bridge Project. Presented by Ryan Burnett, the Engineering Program Supervisor, the bridge will be spanning State Route 168, east of Temperance by Clovis Community Medical Center. The current plans state that the bridge will be a signature structure that provides a gateway to the Clovis community. Biggs Cardosa Associates, Inc. will serve as engineering consultants.

Administrative items for the annual budget included: the city financial department; the City Council, Attorney, Clerk, and Manager; police department; fire department; public utilities; planning and development services, and the Community Investment Program; general services; and Community and Economic Development.

The Clovis Police Department budget will allow for three new police officer positions and the replacement of 25 vehicles. The department’s budget is over $39 million. The fire department budget has a $979,000 increase over the previous fiscal year’s budget.

The budgets for all items were approved.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Biggs Cardosa Associates, Inc. would be building the pedestrian bridge.