Clovis City Council Announces New City Manager

The City of Clovis will have a new City Manager. Current Assistant City Manager John Holt will take the role as announced by the Clovis City Council today.

Holt has lived in the City of Clovis with 21 years of experience working for the city including his current position. He has also held the titles of City Clerk and Management Analyst. Holt is also a retired Navy Captain who served five years on active duty and another 25 in reserves. During that time he served a one year term in Baghdad, Iraq from 2008-2009.

While Holt has held many roles working for the city, he is excited to be embarking on this new journey. When asked about becoming the new City Manager, Holt was nothing short of ecstatic in his new future title.

“To be honest, I feel like I just won the lottery,” Holt said. “I am being entrusted to be the City Manager for what I would argue is the best city in California. The City of Clovis is a destination of choice for people wanting a great city to live in and a great place for their kids to go to school.”

Holt will replace the current City Manager Luke Serpa who plans to retire in December. Serpa has served the city for 17 years and has been City Manager since 2017. When asked about Mr. Holt as his replacement, Serpa had nothing but confident words about the new future City Manager.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Clovis’ City Manager for the last 5 years, and I know I will be leaving the city in good hands,” Serpa said. “John has been invaluable as the city’s Assistant City Manager, and will be a great City Manager.”

Since the City of Clovis is a Council-Manager type of government, the City Manager is hired by the City Council. They are responsible for implementing the City Council’s decisions along with administering the day to day operations.

The appointment of new City Manager John Holt will be effective starting January 1, 2022.