Clovis California 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

September 11, 2023 – Clovis is home to the California 9/11 Memorial—a monument built by Pelco and CEO David McDonald in honor and remembrance of the people who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

2,977 people died from the attack in 2001, including civilians, first responders, and military personnel.

The California 9/11 Memorial is actually more than one single monument—there are 14 individual points of interest, including 4 bronze sculptures.

Every year, the Annual September 11 Memorial Ceremony is held at The California 9/11 Memorial.

This year, the 2023 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held from 8:30 am – 9:30 am at the California 9/11 Memorial. The address is 3485 Never Forget Lane Clovis, CA 93612, located between Ashlan & Dakota, and between Villa & Peach.

The 2023 Guest Speaker for the Ceremony will be retired Port Authority of NY & NJ Police Detective, Will Jimeno. Jimeno survived the World Trade Center attack on 9/11, after being buried under the rubble for 13 hours with fellow Port Authority police officer, Sergeant John McLoughlin.

We hope to see you at the Memorial Ceremony to honor and remember those who lost their lives September 11th, 2001.