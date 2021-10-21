Clovis Art Hop with Special Guest

Starting on October 21st, the Clovis Library will host famous artist Bobby Von Martin and different pieces of his art that tell the stories of Indigenous peoples and their challenges since the Europeans began their settlements in North America.

VonMartin has recently created a series of paintings that reflect indigenous individuals who have some type of fame associated with them. These individuals also hold historic significance to Von Martin and others who are considered to be heroes and role models. All of Von Martin’s work is either original or digitally created.

The Clovis Library is excited to pay homage to such an amazing artist. President of the Clovis Friends of the Library Sue Schramm expresses her excitement to host Bobby Van Martin.

“The Indigeneous artwork of Bobby Von Martin has been catching the eye of many, now it can capture yours,” Schramm said. “Stop by this month to see how he tackles difficult subjects with vibrant colors, grace and truth, and is a voice of Indigenous People, while also providing inspiration for current and future generations with his recent paintings of Indigenous American icons and heroes.”

Von Martin will be available for a meet and greet on October 21st from 5-8 P.M. He will also be recognized by the Fresno Art Council for his contributions to the community on Sunday, October 24th at the annual Horizon Awards located at the Fresno Art Museum.

The exhibit will run until October 30th. For more information on the meet and greet please contact the Clovis Regional Library at 559-600-9531. The library is located at 1155 5th Street, Clovis Ca 93612.For more information on the Horizon Awards, please visit the Fresno Art Museum website at https://www.fresnoartscouncil.org.