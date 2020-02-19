Clovis Approves Library Site Plan, Shepard Access Point

By
Ron Camacho
-
The Clovis City Council discuss approving an access point on the south side of Shepard Avenue between Clovis and Sunnyside Avenues Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Clovis City Council passed site plans Feb. 18 for the new Fresno County Library slated for construction on the north side of Third Street and Veterans Parkway.

The resolution was passed in a 4-0 vote, with councilmember Jose Flores recusing himself because of a conflict of interest.

The 22,670 sq. foot library will be part of the Clovis Landmark Square development, which will also include a public transit facility and a new senior center. Construction on the development is expected to begin in fall of this year.

The council also approved an access point on the south side Shepard Avenue between Clovis and Sunnyside Avenues. The access point would provide entry into a planned Lennar Homes of California Development.

Residents from the area voiced concerns over increased traffic on Clovis and Riordan Avenues before the vote was cast. They said increased traffic on those streets would pose a safety hazard to children walking to nearby Woods Elementary School.

The council approved the access point in a unanimous vote.

Ron Camacho
Ron Camacho
Ron Camacho was born and raised in Clovis. He attended Clovis High School and graduated from CSU Fresno in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications and Journalism. Before joining the Roundup, Ron wrote for Pollstar Magazine and the Sanger Herald. He has a deep appreciation for the arts and is a lover of music, cinema and storytelling. When he’s not busy looking for his next story, Ron enjoys taking weekend expeditions to the beach or mountains to practice landscape photography.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR