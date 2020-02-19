Clovis Approves Library Site Plan, Shepard Access Point

The Clovis City Council passed site plans Feb. 18 for the new Fresno County Library slated for construction on the north side of Third Street and Veterans Parkway.

The resolution was passed in a 4-0 vote, with councilmember Jose Flores recusing himself because of a conflict of interest.

The 22,670 sq. foot library will be part of the Clovis Landmark Square development, which will also include a public transit facility and a new senior center. Construction on the development is expected to begin in fall of this year.

The council also approved an access point on the south side Shepard Avenue between Clovis and Sunnyside Avenues. The access point would provide entry into a planned Lennar Homes of California Development.

Residents from the area voiced concerns over increased traffic on Clovis and Riordan Avenues before the vote was cast. They said increased traffic on those streets would pose a safety hazard to children walking to nearby Woods Elementary School.

The council approved the access point in a unanimous vote.