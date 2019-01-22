City welcomes community involvement to help shape dog park project

The City of Clovis continues to welcome community participation as it puts the finishing touches on its Dog Park Master Plan.

As part of the process, the city invites the residents to attend a public meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. inside the Clovis City Council Chambers at 1033 Fifth Street.

During the meeting, city officials will give a presentation focusing on the 90 percent draft of the plan. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to voice their questions, comments, and concerns.

Adopted in April 2018 by the Clovis City Council, the Dog Park Master Plan will be utilized as a planning and budgeting document to establish best practices, design standards, and recommendations for the long-term expansion of a dog park system in Clovis.