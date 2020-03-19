City of Clovis to Enforce Closure of Gyms, Trampoline Parks, Theaters

Following the California Department of Public Heath’s guidelines, the City of Clovis will be enforcing the closure of the following:

Gyms and health clubs

Amusement parks, arcades, laser tag, trampoline parks and bounce houses

Theaters

This action is to go into effect immediately and is in line with the COVID-19 policies provided by the State of California.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice from the State.

The City of Clovis will continue to work with community partners to provide guidance on scheduled events.

To view the order, go to https://cityofclovis.com/enforcement-of-state-guidelines-on-gyms-trampoline-parks-theaters/

For additional information on the City of Clovis in response to COVID-19, go to www.cityofclovis.com/covidinfo/